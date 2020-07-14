Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, faces a bail hearing

NEW YORK CITY -- There are new details in the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, whose bail hearing is set for Tuesday.

Prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday that Maxwell played an "essential role" in recruiting teenage girls for Epstein.

They say at least one of Epstein's victims will tell the judge that Maxwell should be denied bail.

Defense attorneys want Epstein's longtime confidant released on bail and suggested $5 million and conditions that would restrict her movements.

Prosecutors said the victims deserve to see Maxwell brought to trial, and releasing her on bail increases the risk of her fleeing.

Federal prosecutors also revealed new details about Maxwell's arrest in New Hampshire on July 2.

They say FBI agents had to bust into Maxwell's residence after she ignored demands to open the door.

According to officials, Maxwell tried to hide in another room in the house.

They say agents searched the house and found a cell phone wrapped in tin foil, presumably to attempt to hide it from electronic tracking.

Prosecutors also said that new witnesses have come forward since Maxwell's arrest, and that, combined with new evidence, has the potential to make the case against Maxwell even stronger.
