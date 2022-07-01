Valley residents taking part in 'Give Out Day'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents are taking action to raise money for local groups providing resources for the LGBTQ community.
It's all part of the national effort called "Give Out Day."
Thousands of dollars have been pledged so far for Valley organizations, like the Fresno EOC LGBTQ+ Resource Center and The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia.
The money raised until midnight goes towards helping transgender individuals with costly services and surgeries and funding life-saving programs for physical and mental health.
