Society

Valley residents taking part in 'Give Out Day'

EMBED <>More Videos

Valley residents taking part in 'Give Out Day'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents are taking action to raise money for local groups providing resources for the LGBTQ community.

It's all part of the national effort called "Give Out Day."

Thousands of dollars have been pledged so far for Valley organizations, like the Fresno EOC LGBTQ+ Resource Center and The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia.

The money raised until midnight goes towards helping transgender individuals with costly services and surgeries and funding life-saving programs for physical and mental health.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnolgbtq+
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. Sheriff identifies suspect in 1994 cold case
Tulare County deputies searching for missing swimmer at Lake Success
Fresno council members vote to pass budget for fiscal year
Fundraiser being held to support Planet Vegan after food truck fire
Man shot and killed in parking lot of Atwater high school
2 hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Madera County: CHP
Apology from double murderer not enough to avoid max punishment
Show More
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Suspected DUI driver crashes car into pool full of kids in Sanger
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Dine and Dish: Sushi Kuu in Visalia
Fresno VA, NAS Lemoore create mental health partnership
More TOP STORIES News