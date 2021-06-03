Health & Fitness

Hope for Cope: Golden Valley High School staff rallies behind one of their own

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Golden Valley HS staff rallies behind one of their own

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- "People gave me the nickname of Wonder Woman because they'd see me running around, putting out fires, supporting kids, dealing with discipline," said Golden Valley High School Associate Principal, Megan Cope.

Now, the mother of two is channeling that Wonder Woman strength for the fight of her life.

Megan was first diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis or PSC in 2018, but it was three years prior to her diagnosis when she noticed something was off.

"Initially when this disease started, you couldn't tell I had it until it progressed," she said. "I got really itchy one day. My doctors ran lots of tests and they thought it was allergies. I felt tired, but I also thought it was because I was a working mom with two little boys."

Three months ago, Megan underwent surgery to remove the left lobe of her liver.

Cope says, "Most of the time, you can live on part of your liver and it'll regenerate. Unfortunately, because of the way my disease progresses, it's deteriorating faster than it can regenerate."

Currently, on a transplant list, the staff at Golden Valley High School is making sure she knows she's not in this battle alone.

High School Counselor and Megan's best friend, Ashley Faraone says, "It's not just a GV thing. It's a community thing for Megan, even more of a show of how important she is for everyone."

On Wednesdays, you can find staff throughout Golden Valley sporting Wonder woman shirts and masks.

Faraone says, "It fit for the theme of her recovery, so we made masks we had t-shirts made."

Much like Wonder Woman's signature crown and cape, those are just symbols of the strength Megan's been shown district-wide.

"Big or small, they've been such a huge support text messages cards nothing goes unnoticed by Megan," said Ashley.

Megan adds, "I really don't know how to describe the appreciation for all of the support that I've gotten from all of the people at Golden Valley."

To increase her chances of getting a liver, Megan was put on an out-of-state transplant list. She could be getting that call any day.

To help with medical expenses, friends have set up a GoFundMe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmercedhigh schoolwonder woman
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News