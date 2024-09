Get a good laugh during 'Moon Over Buffalo' at 2nd Space Theatre

If you're looking for some laughs, Good Company Players presents "Moon Over Buffalo" at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno's Tower District.

If you're looking for some laughs, Good Company Players presents "Moon Over Buffalo" at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno's Tower District.

If you're looking for some laughs, Good Company Players presents "Moon Over Buffalo" at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno's Tower District.

If you're looking for some laughs, Good Company Players presents "Moon Over Buffalo" at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno's Tower District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for some laughs, Good Company Players presents "Moon Over Buffalo" at 2nd Space Theatre in Fresno's Tower District.

We sat down with two of the stars of the show to hear about the comedy hit on stage now.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.