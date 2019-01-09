Governor Gavin Newsom orders 'modernization and reinvention' of troubled California Department of Motor Vehicles

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, people line up at the California Department of Motor Vehicles prior to opening in Van Nuys (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

By Ricky Courtney
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has been struggling: long lines at offices, Real ID paperwork problems, and a Motor Voter mixup that left hundreds unable to vote while mistakenly registering others.

The troubled implementation of new programs left many Californians troubled with the agency.

That includes new Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a statement on Wednesday, Newsom said that the DMV, "Has been chronically mismanaged and failed in its fundamental mission to the state customers it serves and the state workers it employs."

That is why, in his third day in office, Newsom said he had appointed a state government management expert to lead a "modernization and reinvention" of the agency.

That expert is Marybel Batjer, the Secretary of the California Government Operations Agency (GovOps), which is tasked with improving the management and accountability of government programs.

Batjer will have six months to lead a "DMV Reinvention Strike Team" which will make short-term changes at the agency, and make recommendations for new long-term reforms.

It is a daunting task, and it comes as the DMV finds itself without a permanent director and facing an audit from the Department of Finance.

Newsom has asked Batjer to put extra emphasis on improving transparency, worker performance, speed of service and overall consumer satisfaction.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Mother sues sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Teacher seen dragging 9-year-old with autism by his wrists
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at North Carolina bar
Sexual assault caught on video at Southern California bus stop; suspect sought
Show More
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
Kmart supervisor delivers tearful goodbye as store closes after 55 years
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
More News