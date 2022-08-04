Granville kicks off 17th annual 'Home for Hope' giveaway

Every year, Granville Homes raises money for non-profits and gives away a brand new home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday kicked off the 17th annual Granville "Home of Hope" giveaway.

$100 are now on sale for a chance to win a home that was unveiled.

The company hopes to sell 10,000 tickets and raise $1 million.

All the money raised from ticket sales will go to the 12 non-profit beneficiaries.

One lucky winner will be picked in a drawing to win the brand new home or a 12-month lease on a 2022 Lexus NX.

Since 2006, Granville Homes has raised more than $7.4 million to provide food, shelter, health care and education for the underserved.

More than 5,000 tickets have already been sold for this year's home of hope.

You can purchase tickets by visiting the home on Maine Avenue in Clovis this Friday through Sunday, or by calling 559-440-8388.

The drawing for the home will be held on September 28.