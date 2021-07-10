wedding dress

Great-grandma finally finds dream wedding dress 70 years after marriage

When she got married in 1952, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops, she said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Great-grandma finds dream wedding dress

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A great-grandma in Birmingham, Alabama recently had a life-long wish come true.

The 94-year-old married the love of her life nearly 70 years ago, but there was something she was not allowed to do, until now.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was watching the elaborate wedding scene in the movie, "Coming to America," when her granddaughter heard her whisper that she always wanted to try on a wedding gown.

That's when Tucker's granddaughter got with other cousins and made it happen!

The family booked an appointment at David's Bridal, giving Tucker a chance to finally say yes to the dress!

"I's getting married," Tucker said to a local news station.

"Our grandmother has sacrificed so much for us, so to be able to turn around and grant her a 'want,' that was just priceless for me," said Angela Strozier, one of Tucker's granddaughters.

Her family wasn't the only ones she sacrificed for either. Tucker dedicated more than 50 years of her life as a poll worker to make sure Black votes counted, ABC 33/40 reported.

Tucker got married in the south in 1952. She said, at the time, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops, so she wore a blue dress someone loaned her.

When asked how she felt about her special day, she said she didn't want to take the dress off. She also expressed how grateful she is for her grandkids' efforts.

"I looked in the mirror at myself wanting to know who is that," Tucker said. "Yeah, I was very excited! I felt great! I told ya, it felt just like I was getting married!"

Tucker has four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Now, they have their sights set on throwing a reception.

ABC 33/40 contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingalabamawedding dressu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING DRESS
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Fresno woman featured on 'Say Yes to the Dress'
Long Island artist paints live portraits at weddings
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News