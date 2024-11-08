Small Business Spotlight: Ella Grace Bridal

Located in the shopping center off of Bullard and West, Ella Grace Bridal is personalizing the process of "saying yes to the dress."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Finding the wedding dress of your dreams doesn't have to be the stressful part of planning your big day.

"I say that the dress is the biggest part because that's where the bride really gets to connect with their beauty and connect with themselves," says Ella Grace Bridal Owner Breyanna Ghalambor. "Some of these girls have dreamed of this their whole lives."

"We basically just try to get inside your mind and understand what your vision is for that day," she said.

In addition to a dedicated stylist each bride gets the boutique to themselves for a 90-minute appointment.

"It can be very overwhelming, so we like to take time, let everyone process those feelings and connections with the gowns and all the people they want to be involved in their experience," Ghalambor said.

Having gone through the process of choosing her wedding gown herself, owner Breyanna Ghalambor wanted to offer Central Valley brides an intimate setting while offering a variety of designers whose dresses range from whmsical to modest, trendy to traditional.

"Us retailers have to qualify and be accepted by a designer in order to bring their gowns into their home," she said. "I have amazing designers. We are exclusive retailers, so we are approved to carry these. We're the only ones within 60 miles to carry these designers."

Gowns are made to order, so a stress-free experience includes booking your appointment a year before you say your "I do's."

When it comes to the process of finding the perfect dress, Breyanna says less is more.

"We can play dress up all day, but you'll notice it starts to get a little overwhelming if you're constantly trying on multiple gowns at a time going from shop to shop to shop," she said.

