travel

Great Wolf Lodge resort and water park opens in Manteca Tuesday

A new resort in the North Valley will open to visitors for the first time this week.

A North Valley resort is getting set to open Tuesday in Manteca.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new resort in the North Valley will open to visitors for the first time this week.

At the Great Wolf Lodge, workers have put the finishing touches on water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and more at their indoor water park.

The 500-room Great Wolf Lodge Northern California opens on Tuesday, June 29.

The pandemic has pushed back the resort's opening date multiple times, but finally, guests will be able to experience the fun it has to offer.

Some of the activities include a ropes course, miniature golf and family bowling. The resort will also debut its live-action adventure game, MagiQuest.

Day passes are not available, and water park amenities will only be available to hotel guests who book rooms.

Rates start at $199 a night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelentertainmentvacationtravelfamily
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Action News Morning Update
New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays
Yosemite ending day-use reservations starting Oct. 1
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News