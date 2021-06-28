Great Wolf Lodge resort and water park opens in Manteca Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new resort in the North Valley will open to visitors for the first time this week.At the Great Wolf Lodge, workers have put the finishing touches on water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and more at their indoor water park.The 500-room Great Wolf Lodge Northern California opens on Tuesday, June 29.The pandemic has pushed back the resort's opening date multiple times, but finally, guests will be able to experience the fun it has to offer.Some of the activities include a ropes course, miniature golf and family bowling. The resort will also debut its live-action adventure game, MagiQuest.Day passes are not available, and water park amenities will only be available to hotel guests who book rooms.Rates start at $199 a night.