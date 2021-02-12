Sports

Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide accept MLB partnership invitations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide have accepted partnerships with their respective MLB teams for the minor leagues.

The Grizzlies will be the Low Single-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies. They were most recently the Triple-A affiliate for the Washington Nationals, but that partnership ended in November 2020.

After the partnership ended, the Grizzlies were given the ultimatum to either accept a Single-A partnership with the Rockies or not have a team for the upcoming season.

The Rawhide accepted an invitation to continue as the Low Single-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Back in December, they were offered a 10-year extension of their long-standing partnership with the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks and Rawhide, who won the 2019 California League Championship, have been affiliated with each other since 2007.
