City leaders to announce agreement between Fresno Grizzlies and MLB, News conference at 4pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It appears that minor league baseball will remain in Fresno.On Wednesday at 4 pm, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Council President Miguel Arias will hold a virtual press conference to discuss an agreement between the City, the Fresno Grizzlies and Major League Baseball.This comes after the MLB presented the Grizzlies with an ultimatum in November to either accept a demotion to Single-A baseball or lose their affiliation with the league entirely.The Grizzlies would have become an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies if they accepted that offer. Stay with Action News on air, online, and on our mobile apps for updates on the agreement.Major League Baseball is currently in the midst of restructuring its minor league system after financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move comes a year after Chukchansi Park went through a major renovation project.The Grizzlies have been in the minor league system since 1998 and have been affiliated with the San Francisco Giants, the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.