Gunfight between rival gangs on Highway 99 leaves at least 1 injured

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after one person was shot along Highway 99 in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officials say a gunfight between two rival gangs left at least one man injured in central Fresno.

Officers say a dispute began between two men at a Rally's restaurant on Fresno Street just before 3:30 p.m. but escalated when shots were fired between their two vehicles headed north on Highway 99.

Investigators believe one of the drivers got off the freeway at Belmont Avenue, and the other exited at Clinton Avenue, where he realized a bullet grazed him on his head.




Witnesses in the area contacted Fresno Police, who have now begun an investigation.

Officers say there was a toddler in the victim's car, but he was not injured. The child was taken by his grandmother. The man who was grazed refused medical aid.

This is a developing story.
