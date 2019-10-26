Gunfight between rival gangs on Highway 99 leaves at least 1 injured

HIGHWAY SHOOTING... CHP says someone was shot along Hwy 99 near Belmont. According to officials, shooters in 2 vehicles were firing at each other. One of the victims drove to Clinton and Warren where officers are now investigating. CHP says victim was grazed in the head @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/NkatnZMyjk — Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 25, 2019

NEW: CHP confirms man w/ bandage is shooting victim. He was in car with 3 other pol, including toddler (boy) when he was grazed. Officers says ppl in both cars were shooting at each other. This all started near @CheckersRallys by Fresno St. That’s where fight took place @ABC30 https://t.co/FiH6BP2byl — Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 26, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officials say a gunfight between two rival gangs left at least one man injured in central Fresno.Officers say a dispute began between two men at a Rally's restaurant on Fresno Street just before 3:30 p.m. but escalated when shots were fired between their two vehicles headed north on Highway 99.Investigators believe one of the drivers got off the freeway at Belmont Avenue, and the other exited at Clinton Avenue, where he realized a bullet grazed him on his head.Witnesses in the area contacted Fresno Police, who have now begun an investigation.Officers say there was a toddler in the victim's car, but he was not injured. The child was taken by his grandmother. The man who was grazed refused medical aid.