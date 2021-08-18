7-year-old Hanford girl with rare condition sworn in as honorary firefighter

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little girl with a big heart received a special honor in Hanford.Seven-year-old Penny Saltray got the chance to become an honorary firefighter for the city."This was my dream all along, and my dream has come true by the firefighters," Penny said.She was sworn in Tuesday night during a city council meeting by the Hanford fire chief.The special moment was also bittersweet, as Saltray fights a tough battle against a one-of-a-kind chromosome deletion that essentially causes her autism to shut her body down.Fire officials tell Action News Penny's condition is so rare there is no other person in the world with her diagnosis.Without knowing what the future holds for the 7-year-old, Hanford firefighters wanted to make her dream of becoming a firefighter a reality.