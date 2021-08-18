Fresno-based RV company, Make-A-Wish team up to surprise 12-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brennan will soon get to hit the road and build beautiful memories with his family in a 2021 Prime Time Avenger travel trailer.Fresno-based RV Country worked with Make-A-Wish to make this memorable moment possible."Our mission is to grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses and it brings hope, strength and joy in a time when they are in a dark season," says Cortney Snapp with Make-A-Wish.Brennan was born prematurely at 27 weeks as a triplet. One of his brothers passed away, but Brennan and his other brother survived.The 12-year-old was diagnosed as a baby with cerebral palsy, autism and a life-threatening heart condition.He is a fighter, enduring multiple surgeries among many other procedures."Every moment counts because when you have special needs kids that have medical issues, you don't really know what's going to happen day-to-day," says mother Valerie Vichorek. "You just got to take it one day at a time."Vichorek says Brennan is non-verbal but he's happiest when he's outdoors. She says being around water brings him joy and calmness, and the RV makes it easy to travel to many different magical destinations.When Brennan saw his travel trailer for the first time, he sat down on the bed and quickly got comfortable."This is good for him to have A/C when we go camping," Vichorek said. "It's good to have a fridge because he had a G tube, so his formula has to be cold."While RV's are in high demand, the company was able to set this unit aside a while back. It's decked out with bunk beds, safety glass windows, a burner cooktop, shower, and fridge.This donation was spearheaded by RV Country employees in Fresno and Nevada.They were able to raise enough money with a variety of grassroots efforts, including an ice cream social, candy bar sales, and even employee payroll deductions.Plus, the company matched all of their hard work.