Hanford Police searching for two suspects in connection to New Year's Eve murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are asking for the public's help to track down two people for questioning in a New Year's Eve murder.

Due to new developments, investigators are now looking for 58-year old Pete Reyna and 37-year old Mark Valdivia.

Authorities want to question the men in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Salvador Valdovinos.

Detectives found Valdovinos' body in a 4-foot deep grave outside Hanford city limits in January.

They arrested two people, John Reyna, and Joe Trejo, in January.

They believe Reyna shot and killed Valdovinos after an argument at the New Year's party, hosted by Trejo.

Police say Trejo helped Reyna move and bury Valdavinos' body.

Pictures from the party helped police track down people who were there.
