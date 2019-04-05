Have You Seen Him: Serial Garage Burglar in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department needs your help to find a man wanted in a string of burglaries in Northeast Fresno.The man, seen multiple times in home surveillance video and described as a white man with a balding spot on the back of his head, has been involved in five burglary cases the Fresno Police Department is investigating. Three were residential where the suspect entered open garages."Look out for your neighbor," said Detective Miriam Rose with FPD. "If you see your neighbor's garage open, go over and let them know."Four of the suspect's cases are in Northeast Fresno, north of Shepherd Avenue and east of Highway 41. The other happened in Northwest Fresno, but Detective Rose says she's been contacted by three other agencies about cases he may be involved in outside of Fresno."Those are just the ones we've confirmed because of video, so who knows how many he's responsible for," she said.In each case, the suspect can be seen circling the target area about 90 minutes before. Then he returns with his car lights off, enters the garage, and steals things from inside and breaks into cars inside the garage. He's been seen committing the crimes in dress pants, a button-up shirt and black leather gloves. In four of the cases, he was driving a Dodge or Chrysler van.The first known case took place in October 2018, and the most recent happened just weeks ago. Police need your help to identify the suspect and keep an eye out in your neighborhood."Safety is going to be the number one priority."