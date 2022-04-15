explosion

Kansas gas explosion injures 2; massive fire caught on video

Nearby residents evacuated after Haven gas plant explosion
EMBED <>More Videos

Haven, Kansas fire caught on video after massive explosion; 2 hurt

HAVEN, Kan. -- Two people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a gas plant in Kansas.

Crews were called to a fire at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant, formerly known as the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant, just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Crews also reported explosions, KAKE reported.

A 2-mile radius around the plant was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

RELATED: Nearly 8K gallons of gasoline spill in Kane County, closing roadways in area

According to Reno County, Kansas' emergency manager, the two people taken to a Wichita, Kansas hospital had only minor injuries.

Gas to the plant has been shut off. Reno County officials said there is no risk to the public at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasexplosiongas leakfireu.s. & worldnatural gasgas fumes
EXPLOSION
NASA marks 36 years since Challenger explosion disaster Friday
Man suffered severe burns after explosion at Table Mountain Casino
19-year-old hospitalized after explosion at Table Mountain Casino
Explosion at Tulare County home severely burns 2 men
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows gun attack against ex-Fresno council member
Hundreds of partiers trespass on northwest Fresno home
Tulare County family mourning 6-year-old boy killed in car crash
Atwater prison employee arrested for allegedly kidnapping boy
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test
4.6-magnitude quake off Baja California shakes Southern California
Dine and Dish: Fresno's 'Benaddiction' serves a rockin' good breakfast
Show More
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schools until 2023
Former CA water official charged with theft, tax violations
Merced man facing murder charges in death of his wife
Man accused of stealing $16k worth of meat in Porterville
More TOP STORIES News