Coronavirus

10 staff members at Los Banos clinic test positive for COVID-19

10 healthcare workers at a clinic in Los Banos have tested positive for COVID-19, the Merced County Department of Public Health has confirmed.

The Sutter Health Rural Health Clinic has been shut down while it is being disinfected, according to authorities.

Staff members are working with health officials to identify and contact all individuals who may have been exposed.

Authorities say if you visited the clinic on or near the dates of March 29 - April 8 and are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 (shortness of breath, fever, and cough), please call your medical provider. Do not go in for testing without calling in advance.

Once the clinic is properly cleaned, it will reopen with limit services.
