Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 10 daily new cases per 100,000 residents

Substantial (red): 4 to 10 daily new cases per 100,000 residents

Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000

Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000

Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 10 daily new cases per 100,000 residents

Substantial (red): 6 to 10 daily new cases per 100,000 residents

Moderate (orange): 2 to 5.9 daily new cases per 100,000

Minimal (yellow): Less than 2 daily new cases per 100,000

PURPLE

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity

Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed

Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications

Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only

Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity

Movie theaters: outdoor only

Hotels: open with modifications

Gyms: outdoor only

Restaurants: outdoor only

Wineries, breweries and distilleries: outdoor only until 8 p.m.

Bars: closed

Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing

Cardrooms: outdoor only

Non-essential offices: remote work only

Professional sports: outdoor only with 100 or fewer spectators starting April 1

Schools: must stay closed

Theme parks: Must stay closed

Live performances: outdoor only with 100 or fewer spectators starting April 1

RED

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors at 50% capacity

Malls: open indoors at 50% capacity and limited food courts

Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications

Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 25% capacity

Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Hotels: open with modifications, plus fitness centers can open at 10% capacity

Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity

Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Wineries, breweries and distilleries: outdoor only until 8 p.m.

Bars: closed

Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing

Cardrooms: outdoor only

Non-essential offices: remote work only

Professional sports: outdoor only at 20% capacity starting April 1

Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after five days out of the purple tier

Theme parks: can reopen at 15% capacity starting April 1

Live performances: outdoor only at 20% capacity starting April 1

ORANGE

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors with modifications

Malls: open indoors with limited food court capacity

Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications

Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 50% capacity

Places of worship: open indoors at 50% capacity

Movie theaters: open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Hotels: open with modifications, plus their indoor pools can open and fitness centers can open at 25% capacity

Gyms: open indoors at 25% capacity and can open indoor pools

Restaurants: open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Wineries, breweries and distilleries: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Bars: outdoor only

Family entertainment centers: open indoors at 25% capacity for naturally distanced activities like bowling and rock climbing walls

Cardrooms: open indoors at 25% capacity

Non-essential offices: encourage telework but can reopen in-person work spaces

Professional sports: outdoor stadiums can have audiences up to 33% capacity starting April 1

Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after five days out of the purple tier

Theme parks: can reopen at 25% capacity starting April 1

Live performances: outdoor only at 33% capacity starting April 1

YELLOW

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors with modifications

Malls: open indoors with limited food court capacity

Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications

Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors with modifications

Places of worship: open indoors at 50% capacity

Movie theaters: open indoors at 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Hotels: open with modifications, plus their indoor pools can open, spas can open, and fitness centers can open at 50% capacity

Gyms: open indoors at 50% capacity, plus saunas, spas, steam rooms and indoor pools can open

Restaurants: open indoors at 50% capacity

Wineries, breweries and distilleries: open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Bars: open indoors at 25% capacity

Family entertainment centers: open indoors at 50% capacity including arcades, ice skating, roller skating, and indoor playgrounds

Cardrooms: open indoors at 50% capacity

Non-essential offices: encourage telework but can reopen in-person work spaces

Professional sports: outdoor stadiums can have audiences up to 67% capacity starting April 1

Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after five days out of the purple tier

Theme parks: can reopen at 35% capacity starting April 1

Live performances: outdoor only at 67% capacity starting April 1

California is loosening its tier guidelines, which is allowing more counties to start opening up.These changes come as the state considers how equitably vaccine distribution is going when deciding how much counties should be allowed to reopen. To put it simply, as California administers more vaccines to zip codes hardest hit by the pandemic, it will become a bit easier to for counties to move into less restrictive tiers.The four tiers are yellow, orange, red and purple. Yellow indicates minimal COVID-19 spread and allows for nearly all businesses to reopen indoor operations (as long as physical distancing and face-covering requirements are in place). Purple means there is widespread COVID-19 transmission in the county. In the early stages of the four-tier system, pretty much all non-essential business had to close in the purple tier. These days, much more is allowed at limited capacity. (See below for details.)The state has added they will create a green tier soon, with even fewer restrictions, but haven't released details.Now that 2 million vaccine doses have been administered to those living in the "Vaccine Equity Quartile" , a new (slightly less strict) set of metrics will be used:Once 4 million vaccine doses have been administered to those living in the "Vaccine Equity Quartile" , those metrics will change again:Each color code has a different set of rules regarding what businesses are and aren't allowed to reopen, whether they can open indoors or outdoors, and at what capacity they can operate. Here's how it breaks down by category:This story will be updated as counties are upgraded or downgraded. Check back for updates.To look up more specific business reopenings, from yoga studios to dry cleaners, see California's COVID-19 website