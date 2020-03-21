2 test positive for COVID-19 at Clovis Community Medical Center, both self-isolating

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people at Clovis Community Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in "self-isolation" at home, hospital officials said Friday.
Officials say the patients were treated in the emergency room and then "safely discharged" after being swab tested for the virus.
Both people are doing well, the hospital's public relations strategist, Mary Lisa Russell, said.
