Coronavirus

More than 300,000 have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

More than 300,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, more than 1.4 million have been infected, and over 83,000 have died. The true numbers are almost certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different rules for counting the dead and deliberate underreporting by some governments.

This comes as Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the global pandemic, has reopened after 76 days in lockdown.

RELATED: Masked crowds fill streets, trains after China ends 76-day lockdown

Still, the padenmic is far from over, especially in the United States.

New York City endured one of its darkest days yet, with the death toll surging past 4,000, hundreds more than the number killed on 9/11. New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide total of nearly 5,500.

Across the U.S., the death toll reached about 13,000, with approximately 400,000 confirmed infections. Some of the deadliest hot spots were Detroit, New Orleans and the New York metropolitan area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
The best NHL coronavirus pause trend? Players adding dogs to the family
'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign: LIVE
Valley woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journal
Central California coronavirus cases
At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire
1 dead after shooting in Merced, police say
Local leaders worried that Easter weekend could lead to greater COVID-19 spread
Questions remain as Fresno County supervisors discuss COVID-19 response
Show More
Man shot at central Fresno apartment complex
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
Fresno County health official: Critical two weeks ahead for United States
Calif. to get more than 200 million masks a month, Gov. Newsom says
Body found in aqueduct near Huron, cause of death unknown
More TOP STORIES News