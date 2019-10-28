air quality

Air quality warning issued for Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An air quality warning has been issued for the Central Valley, foothills and Sierra.

Smoke from area wildfires - especially the Kincade Fire in northern California - and blowing dust caused by windy conditions has made conditions unhealthy.

The warning will remain in effect through 11 p.m. Thursday.

More than 180,000 people are being evacuated from the devastating Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which has now burned more than 66,000 acres and is 5% contained.

Experts warn against outdoor activity when air quality is poor.

- As long as these conditions persist, here are some steps you can take to be safe:

- Stay inside with the windows closed

- When you do head outdoors, stay as far as you can away from heavily trafficked roads, and do not forget the sunscreen

- Carpooling, group your errands together and try to avoid idling your car

- Reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
