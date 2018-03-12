CONSUMER WATCH

Can social media help you avoid food poisoning?

EMBED </>More Videos

While Consumer Reports says complaints on social media aren't always the most reliable, they may contain enough clues to help local governments track potential outbreaks. (KFSN)

By
If you're looking for Yelp reviews of a new restaurant, the last words you want to read are "food poisoning."

While Consumer Reports says complaints on social media aren't always the most reliable, they may contain enough clues to help local governments track potential outbreaks.

That information is used by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which then reviews the claims. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, the program has helped the department detect 10 outbreaks.

Others have the bug as well. Harvard Medical School and health officials in Chicago and Nevada are also using social media to search for cases of food poisoning. However, as far as letting a single online claim steer your choices, Consumer Reports says, take it with a grain of salt.

If someone is really concerned about whether there's an outbreak at a restaurant, they should really be consulting their local health department. Consumer Reports also recommends contacting your local health department if you think you yourself were served something that made you sick. Sharing on social media may seem helpful, but that's not the official route and you want to make sure that the authorities know so that they can investigate a potential outbreak.

If you experience symptoms of food poisoning, Consumer Reports says you should try to stay hydrated and of course consult your doctor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood poisoninghealthconsumerconsumer reports
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News