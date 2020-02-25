Coronavirus

Chinese SWAT team practices taking down 'coronavirus victim'

A Chinese SWAT team is practicing how to take down uncooperative victims of the coronavirus in a staged incident.

In the video, a driver wearing a mask is stopped by police in the exercise. The man starts to drive away, but he is stopped by a police van. Officers wearing uniforms and carrying shields can be seen surrounding the driver's car.

When the driver gets out, he takes his mask off. Officers then throw a net over his head and he is grabbed by several of them. He's taken away as the team disinfects the shields by spraying them.

The video was posted to the Chinese microblogging website Weibo and TikTok by the Tongbai County Municipal Public Security Bureau. In the post, the security bureau wrote, "To win the epidemic defense, Tongyang police had armed exercises."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusu.s. & worldchinapolicevirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Italy cancels Venice carnival to stop spread of coronavirus
China to sanitize cash bills in effort to limit spread of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
Recent fake chain scam in southeast Fresno similar across the state
Round Table delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in downtown Fresno
Eating pancakes at IHOP benefits Valley Children's Hospital today
Show More
Fresno County family asking for help in finding man's killer
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem
More TOP STORIES News