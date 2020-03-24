Coronavirus

City of Fresno: No evictions during COVID-19 local emergency

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact the Central Valley's ability to go to work, the city of Fresno says they'll be protecting people from eviction if they meet certain standards.

The Fresno City Council adopted an Eviction Protection Ordinance on Thursday, March 19, saying that no residential tenant in the city can be evicted due to loss of income related to business closure, loss of hours or wages, layoffs or medical costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible, the city says you must notify your landlord of your situation, then provide them with documentation within seven days.

Renters will then have up to six months after the city's emergency declaration is over to pay any back-due rent.

The eviction moratorium went into effect on Thursday and will last 30 days, but can be extended. For the latest on the city's regulations, click here.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirusevictioncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19renters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Sierra View Medical Center stops visitors, starts specimen collection site
Central Valley homeless population feeling impact of COVID-19
Local businesses step up to serve community
Clovis Unified sends home packets, provides online resources for students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA coronavirus cases
UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
Fresno Co. courts nearly empty, jail nearly full as two inmates get tested for COVID-19
Show More
Sierra View Medical Center stops visitors, starts specimen collection site
Clovis Unified sends home packets, provides online resources for students
Gov. Newsom shuts down state parking lots to encourage social distancing
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News