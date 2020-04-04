Coarsegold post office shuts down after mail carrier tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coarsegold post office closed Friday after a mail carrier tested positive for COVID-19.People still had access to the lobby this morning, but the door to the counter was locked.The Merced County Department of Public Health says the patient began exhibiting symptoms and stayed home. Two days later they went to the hospital and tested positive, and that person is now home self-isolating.There are 12 people the patient had contact with and all are now in isolation.The mail service says the post office will re-open tomorrow.