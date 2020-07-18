Coronavirus

Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID-19 in coma before giving birth

A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors' efforts that included putting her in a coma.

Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19.

Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.

Her baby needs more time in the hospital but is on a path to recovery.

"We're going to fight," said Casalduc. "She's a fighter just like me."

She also found out her mother, sister, boyfriend and son all had COVID-19 but have since then recovered.

