Coronavirus

Fertility treatments on pause during COVID-19 crisis

By
What's typically a silent struggle is being brought to the forefront through National Infertility Awareness Week. This year it's being done virtually.

Janey Mulligan and her husband Ryan are a year and a half into their fertility journey. Janey says, "I'm still inspired that we're able to have these conversations... I'm closer to menopause than I should be which makes my fertility picture challenging."

Their first cycle of IVF treatments was late February; two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic started impacting practices.

Mulligan says, "Unfortunately my body didn't respond well, since I didn't have many eggs left. So we ended up getting canceled."

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has now issued guidelines postponing new treatment starts; meaning even though time is of the essence, Janey and Ryan have to wait to try a second round of IVF.

Dr. Carolina Sueldo of Women's Specialty and Fertility Center in Clovis says more than 95% of practices nationwide are complying with those recommendations.

"Infertility is a disease, so they made a very careful choice of words in terms of non-urgent versus elective," said Dr. Sueldo.

The practice is following guidelines, not only for the safety of patients, but the unknowns surrounding COVID-19.

She adds, "We are all hurting for our patients and we are all itching to get back to treatment as quickly as possible."

Patients already in cycle were given the option to finish their IVF, Clomid and IUI treatments.

Dr. Sueldo says, "We are going to get back to treatment, it's just a matter of what that's going to look like and when is that going to happen."

The practice is getting updates every two weeks surrounding when they can start new treatments. In the meantime they've been using tele-medicine for patient consults. They say they are eager to begin new fertility treatments as soon as possible.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicfertilitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Business booming for bail bondsmen after 'zero dollar bail' introduced
Fresno Unified distributing tablets, laptops to its students
Fresno State professor keeping close eye on possible 2nd COVID-19 wave
Redwood Springs receiving critical help from local hospitals, specialized state team
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
1 dead after speed contest turns into car crash on Highway 168 near Tollhouse
Fresno Unified distributing tablets, laptops to its students
Business booming for bail bondsmen after 'zero dollar bail' introduced
Foster Farms Fresno plant worker tests positive for COVID-19
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Show More
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
Some Fresno non-essential businesses owners searching for answers
Redwood Springs receiving critical help from local hospitals, specialized state team
Fresno State professor keeping close eye on possible 2nd COVID-19 wave
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
More TOP STORIES News