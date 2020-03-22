Coronavirus

Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Brown was a Bulldog linebacker, recruited in 2009, and helped Fresno State win the Mountain West Championship in 2012.

He now works as a Canadian Football League assistant coach.

His mother, Mindy Brown, shared the news about his COVID-19 diagnosis in a Facebook post.



She said that Travis' sickness felt different than any flu or cold he'd ever experienced, and that he was released from the ER and asked to self-quarantine.

"It has been over a week people, and we still have our fingers ready to hit the 911 button because this thing is a MONSTER! ...this virus has brought my big, strong, young and healthy son to his knees," she wrote.

