Fresno County orders employers to screen employees for respiratory illnesses daily

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is issuing two Health Officer orders to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease.The first is putting more responsibility in the hands of essential business owners.Officials are asking that employers screen their employees for febrile respiratory illnesses on a daily basis."That means asking your employee if you have a fever or are feeling warm or if you have chills or if you have symptoms of repertory illness," says Dr. Rais Vohra of the Fresno County Department of Public Health.Those who don't pass will be asked to go home immediately.The Department of Public Health will have a list of questions employers can ask available online.The second order is directed towards medical providers. They will be required to report any patients with febrile respiratory illnesses on the same day they're evaluated."Whether they get swabbed or not for the COVID, whether they get tested or not for the COVID, we would like to have that information so we can make some better epidemiological interventions," says Vohra.Officials are also reiterating anyone who is sick or showing any symptoms to stay home.They're also asking the community for help as more and more people head to hospitals and clinics.And anyone with any extra unused medical supplies is urged to donate them to medical providers.People can do so by calling the Department of Public Health.