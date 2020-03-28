Coronavirus

Fresno County orders employers to screen employees for respiratory illnesses daily

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is issuing two Health Officer orders to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The first is putting more responsibility in the hands of essential business owners.

Officials are asking that employers screen their employees for febrile respiratory illnesses on a daily basis.

"That means asking your employee if you have a fever or are feeling warm or if you have chills or if you have symptoms of repertory illness," says Dr. Rais Vohra of the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Those who don't pass will be asked to go home immediately.

The Department of Public Health will have a list of questions employers can ask available online.

The second order is directed towards medical providers. They will be required to report any patients with febrile respiratory illnesses on the same day they're evaluated.

"Whether they get swabbed or not for the COVID, whether they get tested or not for the COVID, we would like to have that information so we can make some better epidemiological interventions," says Vohra.

Officials are also reiterating anyone who is sick or showing any symptoms to stay home.

They're also asking the community for help as more and more people head to hospitals and clinics.

And anyone with any extra unused medical supplies is urged to donate them to medical providers.

People can do so by calling the Department of Public Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countycoronavirusfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Valley teachers hold 'parades' through students' neighborhoods
During shelter in place, gyms find ways to connect with clients at home
Coronavirus: Valley family desperate to visit dying 90-year-old woman at nursing home
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Will COVID-19 overwhelm Valley hospitals?
Valley agencies keep close eye on price gouging cases
Valley hospitals desperately need masks, gowns, and diapers
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to halt evictions statewide
Madera County reports first Valley death connected to COVID-19
Kings County health officials confirm 2 cases of COVID-19
Real estate agents use robots to adapt to coronavirus
Show More
Italy surpasses China, US in coronavirus deaths total
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles | WATCH
Family displaced after apartment fire in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News