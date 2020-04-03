Health & Fitness

Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, total cases in county now 100

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County health officials have reported the county's first death due to COVID-19.



The county has now confirmed 100 coronavirus cases, up six from Thursday.

The patient had underlying conditions.




Dr. Rais Vohra, the interim medical officer for the county, says residents are now advised that wearing cloth masks might be a good idea.
