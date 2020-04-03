Fresno Co. reports first coronavirus death, total cases in county now 100

#BREAKING Fresno Co. Health officials confirm first #COVID19 related death in county. Number of confirmed cases now at 100 people. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) April 3, 2020

Dr. Rais Vohra, the interim medical officer for the county, says the medical community has moved towards a different stance about masking.

They're now releasing advisories for general public and medical pros.

General public advised that cloth masks might be a good idea. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 3, 2020

As to the patient who passed away, Dr. Vohra says it was an elderly woman with co-morbid conditions. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 3, 2020

