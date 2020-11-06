Coronavirus

Fresno Co. Supervisor Steven Brandau tests positive for COVID-19, will quarantine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said on Friday.

The county said Brandau's test came back positive on Thursday, and he will quarantine for ten days.

County health officials were checking to see all possible contacts Brandau has had.

On Thursday night, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig confirmed the supervisors and their staff were under quarantine after having close contact with COVID-19 positive patient.

To his knowledge, no one is showing any symptoms of the virus. The group was told to quarantine for up to two weeks from Thursday.

Magsig said he plans to have a test taken on Friday.

As of this time, their next meeting is still scheduled as planned, although it's not yet known if it'll be virtual or in person.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors Office, Clerk of the Board and Administrative offices will temporarily close while staff member quarantine.

The Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau released the following statement:

"Upon learning of the positive test, we took quick and appropriate action per our safety protocols to close our offices and send staff home to protect against any potential spread of the virus. We believe the risk to be minimal thanks to health and temperature screenings and mask requirements that are in place, however our top priority is always to protect the health and safety of our staff and those whom we serve and these actions are the right thing to do."

