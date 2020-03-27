Coronavirus

Man lost 81-year-old mom to coronavirus, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime

By Stephanie Sierra
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A California man who lost his mom to COVID-19 was able to say goodbye, but it had to be over FaceTime.

Mike Carter and his wife Dee O'Moore struggled to find closure after saying goodbye to his 81-year-old mom, Pat, Monday night.

"Thank God for the kind nurse that was taking care of mom," Carter said. "She was able to get us on FaceTime, so we could tell her that we love her."

RELATED: NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say

Pat arrived in San Francisco from Panama on Feb. 28. Her condition was described as "lively" and "great" visiting with family and friends.

Two weeks later, complications with allergies sent Pat to the emergency room. Pat's symptoms were mild at first, but they progressed to pneumonia within a week.

"Her breathing started to become more rapid and her cough more pronounced," Carter said. "We did have the concern it was quite possibly COVID-19."
Carter's suspicion became true.

"It happened so quickly," said Carter, adding he didn't expect his parting words would be through FaceTime.

"I think the worst part of it, all the five days, was not being able to be there physically in that room with her," said Carter.

It's a sad reality for families like Carter and O'Moore who are coping with loss during these strange times.
"Families will be hurt and families will be broken and everybody needs to take this seriously," Carter said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josecaliforniacoronavirushospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
DMV closing all field offices Friday due to coronavirus
Actor Mark Blum died from coronavirus complications
NFL draft still scheduled for April despite COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera County reports first Valley death connected to COVID-19
US now most coronavirus cases in world
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
House to vote on $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
Family displaced after apartment fire in southwest Fresno
DMV closing all field offices Friday due to coronavirus
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Coronavirus: Central Unified extending school closure to May
Shots fired at home in southeast Fresno
Coronavirus: Valley substitute teachers forced to file for unemployment
Deputy hospitalized after shooting in Oakhurst
City of Clovis campaigning to get people to eat local
More TOP STORIES News