Many Central Valley parks closing for Easter weekend to avoid spread of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Easter weekend fast-approaching, some Central Valley counties and cities are completely closing their parks to prevent large gatherings and the possible spread of COVID-19.Parks up and down the Central Valley are taking precautions by closing down things like playground equipment and basketball courts, but these cities and counties are completely shutting down their parks for the Easter weekend.All city and county parks in Fresno are closed for Easter weekend. Officials are asking for voluntary compliance but did say that the order could be enforced by law enforcement if needed.RELATED: Local leaders worried that Easter weekend could lead to greater COVID-19 spread All parks in the city of Visalia will be closing on Friday, April 10 at 10 pm and will not reopen until Monday at 6 am.All city-owned parks in Madera will close on Friday, April 10 and will remain closed through Sunday, April 12.All city parks will be closed on Sunday, April 12. No social gatherings will be permitted, regardless of size, and the order will be enforced.All park amenities are closed for Easter weekend.