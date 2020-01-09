Health & Fitness

Social worker creates program to help give cancer patients confidence

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Soon after Sara Balaker gave birth to her baby Josie, she received a dreaded diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed December of 2015 with stage 4 cancer," Balaker said.

The breast cancer had spread, and weeks of chemotherapy and radiation really took a toll on her mentally and physically.

"When you look in the mirror, it's like, 'whoa, where is that young person that I used to see?'"

"Physically, emotionally, financially, socially, cancer gets involved with everything in your life," says Darci McNally, a clinical social worker.

That's what inspired McNally to create the Be-u-tiful program to enhance patients appearance during treatment.

"Sometimes, when you're looking good you feel better, and that's ok," McNally said.

Julie Jukich, a licensed cosmetologist who works with cancer patients, uses a special technique for brows.

"Now you have three points to build your brow," Jukich said.

Male patients also want to look and feel good.

Stoyan Dulgeroff says chemo did a number on his skin.

"You could touch my skin and it turns white because it's so dry," Dulgeroff said.

Vitamin E was used for his cracked lips, and sparse lashes were filled in with a pencil.

"It's almost like transformation right before your eyes," Balaker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnobreast cancermakeup barscancer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
CA Food Expo dissolves after 9 years, organization announces
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
Woman arrested for assaulting Fresno officer has past run-in with authorities
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Popular Merced hotel receiving big makeover as part of downtown renovation efforts
Show More
Fresno agencies fighting to protect Valley citizens from human trafficking
Haunted by murder scene, victim's sons angrily send Clovis killer to prison
Bicyclist killed by car in northeast Fresno, police say driver was DUI
South valley police academy sees decline in enrollment, shortage of officers nationwide
Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect
More TOP STORIES News