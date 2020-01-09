Social worker creates program to help give cancer patients confidence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Soon after Sara Balaker gave birth to her baby Josie, she received a dreaded diagnosis."I was diagnosed December of 2015 with stage 4 cancer," Balaker said.The breast cancer had spread, and weeks of chemotherapy and radiation really took a toll on her mentally and physically."When you look in the mirror, it's like, 'whoa, where is that young person that I used to see?'""Physically, emotionally, financially, socially, cancer gets involved with everything in your life," says Darci McNally, a clinical social worker.That's what inspired McNally to create the Be-u-tiful program to enhance patients appearance during treatment."Sometimes, when you're looking good you feel better, and that's ok," McNally said.Julie Jukich, a licensed cosmetologist who works with cancer patients, uses a special technique for brows."Now you have three points to build your brow," Jukich said.Male patients also want to look and feel good.Stoyan Dulgeroff says chemo did a number on his skin."You could touch my skin and it turns white because it's so dry," Dulgeroff said.Vitamin E was used for his cracked lips, and sparse lashes were filled in with a pencil."It's almost like transformation right before your eyes," Balaker said.