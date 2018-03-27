The war for weight loss

We all think we've heard and tried everything.Drink a glass of water every time you're hungry; eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper. Simply subtract three thousand five hundred calories per week and that equals one pound. You feel like you're running in circles!Now, there is some new weight loss information you may not have heard yet.You know that certain foods will not help you lose weight."The soda, the cakes, the cookie, the candy, chewing gum, pastries, all that stuff yeah it tastes great but you don't need it," said Marc I. Leavey, MD from Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.But it's easier said than done. Consider using social media to lose weight. A study from the University of California examined the role of virtual communities and found that individuals are more likely to realize success with personal goals when they make a public commitment.Doctor Leavey explained, "you can buddy up and the two of you exercise together and eat together and coordinate your diets, it's a great help."Also, cut calories by chewing more. Our body sends its "I'm full" signal about 20 minutes after the brain; so try giving it a chance to catch up. Researchers found people ate 15% less food, averaging 112 calories when they doubled the amount of time they spent chewing their food.Finally, the obesity society presented a study that found having dinner before 2 pm can reduce hunger and cravings for the rest of the day while boosting your fat-burning reserves.So try Hugh Jackman's 16-to-eight diet; eat nothing for 16 hours a day, and consume your daily calories within the other eight. That means half of the time you're fasting will be spent asleep!Researchers at the University of Kansas conducted a study asking volunteers to undertake a regular cardio regimen and found that three out of four volunteers developed significantly greater self-control after forming this regular exercise routine.This could mean if you start exercising, it may reduce your impulse to reach for that extra cookie!