Coronavirus

Tulare Co. health officials: No evidence of coronavirus in isolated patient

Adventist Health Tulare officials say their medical staff has found no evidence of a COVID-19 infection in the patient put in isolation.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County public health officials say no evidence was found of a COVID-19 infection in the patient put in isolation.

Sunday, the patient was set to undergo further testing for the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Second death in US reported by Washington state health officials

The hospital says they are following the CDC's guidance to take extra precautions when patients have symptoms similar to COVID-19, such as a fever requiring hospitalization not linked to another illness.

Officials say there is no confirmed case of the virus in Tulare County, as of now.

RELATED: 100+ products that will work against coronavirus germs
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstularehospitalcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Cuomo: Coronavirus 'not our first rodeo,' expects more cases
Dow bounces back with biggest-ever point gain
Here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home
Man killed, 2 others injured in crash at Tulare County line, CHP says
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
Fight breaks out after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents
3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Gov. Newsom speaks in Bay Area as part of statewide school tour
Show More
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
2 displaced after fire damages Fresno County home
Man steals car while it's warming unattended in Madera
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News