Tulare Co. health officials: No evidence of coronavirus in isolated patient

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County public health officials say no evidence was found of a COVID-19 infection in the patient put in isolation.Sunday, the patient was set to undergo further testing for the virus.The hospital says they are following the CDC's guidance to take extra precautions when patients have symptoms similar to COVID-19, such as a fever requiring hospitalization not linked to another illness.Officials say there is no confirmed case of the virus in Tulare County, as of now.