Two UC Merced students awaiting test results after showing COVID-19 symptoms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced said that another student has shown symptoms for COVID-19 and was tested. They are waiting for test results and the student is self-quarantined off-campus.

Two UC Merced students are now awaiting test results.

ABC30 spoke with the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the Downtown Campus Center on Tuesday. He says the student showing COVID-19 symptoms and five roommates are all self-isolating as a precaution.

The monitor inside UC Merced's downtown center provides a live look at the campus.

Most students have moved out since the university began transitioning to remote learning last week, but among those still on campus is one undergraduate waiting on test results for the coronavirus.

"We had a student who presented them self to our health center with some symptoms that were consistent with COVID-19, so as a result of that we took all precautions and made sure we isolated the student within our health center, checked closely with public health on the proper next steps," says Charles Nies.

Nies says the student did not meet the health department's requirements for testing through a public lab, which include specific travel and/or contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"But with the support of the health department, we moved forward and collected a sample and sent it out through a private testing," Nies said.

Nies says the university has been working to determine who else the student may have come in contact with in addition to five roommates, while also providing support services.

"The big need right now for us is to make sure we're coordinating food as the student isn't able to leave that space, and so wanting to make sure that we bring that to the student," Nies said.

The Vice Chancellor expects the results of that COVID-19 test to be available by the end of the week.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
