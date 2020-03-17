UC Merced student awaiting test results after showing symptoms 'consistent with COVID-19'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A UC Merced student is awaiting test results after showing symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus, university administrators reported.
In a message to the campus community on Monday night, officials said the student was self-quarantined. Health officials were working to identify the people the student had been in contact.
Last week, UC Merced suspended all in-person classes to move toward remote learning to prevent the spreading of the virus, along with other local universities.
It was not immediately known if the university would be closing its campus.
Fresno City College shut down its campus on Monday after a student was exposed to COVID-19 and had pending test results.
Merced County health officials have not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
