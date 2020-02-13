Health & Fitness

US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee

This Feb. 2, 2020, file photo provided by the Department of Defense shows empty lodging facilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

TEXAS -- U.S. officials on Thursday announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus - an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas.

The patient, who had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week, is now in isolation at a hospital and was reported in stable condition. The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test.

Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

Hundreds of people, including U.S. State Department employees and their families, were brought to military bases in Texas, California and Nebraska aboard chartered flights from Wuhan, a city of 11 million that is at the center of the outbreak.

Tens of thousands of cases of the illness, known as COVID-19, have been reported globally, the vast majority of them in China.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexascoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
Driver with teen passenger leads officers on chase through Fresno
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Show More
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Dramatic finish clinches share of Mountain West title for Fresno State women's hoops
Jeweler helps 89-year-old veteran recreate lost wedding ring
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Tractor and truck drivers showcase skills at Tulare Fairgrounds
More TOP STORIES News