vaping

Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley

In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a woman exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died due to "complications related to the use of e-cigarettes," the Kings County Department of Public Health reported Monday afternoon.

Health officials say the Kings County resident suffered a pulmonary injury associated with vaping. The county health department has reported 12 cases of respiratory illness, all of which are connected to the use of e-cigarettes.

RELATED: E-cigarette-related death reported in Tulare County

Illnesses with similar symptoms have been reported nationwide, including shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and vomiting.

In September, a death related to e-cigarettes was reported in Tulare County. Governor Newsom signed an executive order providing $20 million in funding for a vaping awareness campaign.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans to stop vaping as they continue to investigated related-illnesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskings countykings countye cigarettesvapingtulare countycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
$4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
California launching first toll-free, statewide mental health line
Yosemite entrance closed due to brush fire on Highway 140
CA Uber driver suffers heart attack after brutally beaten by customer
Show More
PG&E issues power shutoff watch for 30 California counties
Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US
Woman stabbed after domestic violence incident in central Fresno, police say
21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest boyfriend
3 dead, child missing after vehicle plunges into Del. canal
More TOP STORIES News