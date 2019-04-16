Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died due to "complications related to the use of e-cigarettes," the Kings County Department of Public Health reported Monday afternoon.
Health officials say the Kings County resident suffered a pulmonary injury associated with vaping. The county health department has reported 12 cases of respiratory illness, all of which are connected to the use of e-cigarettes.
Illnesses with similar symptoms have been reported nationwide, including shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and vomiting.
In September, a death related to e-cigarettes was reported in Tulare County. Governor Newsom signed an executive order providing $20 million in funding for a vaping awareness campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans to stop vaping as they continue to investigated related-illnesses.
