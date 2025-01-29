Local health leaders warning families to watch out for nicotine pouch products among kids

Another nicotine product has taken the place of cigarettes and is making it's way into the hands of kids and young adults.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tiny pouch products, such as Swedish-based nicotine brand, Zyn, are gaining popularity among the youth.

Hope Megerdichian of the Fresno County Department of Public Health says their agency has seen an increase in availability of these types of products.

Megerdichian explained, "Essentially they are these little white pouches."

"They're filled with nicotine powder, whether that's synthetic nicotine or ground-up tobacco, you put it in your mouth and it sits behind the gums and the cheek."

According to Zyn's website, the tiny pouches are "smoke-free, spit-free and hands-free", designed for adults over 21 years old.

The website adds that the pouches can be used as an alternative to smoking.

So what pushed the popularity for products like Zyn?

"The marketing tactics that we were seeing during the height of the vape epidemic, when we were seeing Juul coming out and all of the e-cigarettes, are very similar to what we're seeing with nicotine pouches," said Megerdichian.

The 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that 1.8% of students reported using nicotine pouches.

The survey also showed Zyn was one of the most commonly used brands among nicotine pouch users, with nearly 70% choosing it.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health found that 53% of the stores that sell tobacco in Fresno sell these nicotine pouches.

Megerdichian adds that 93% of tobacco retailers in Fresno also sell flavored non-cigarette products.

She believes families should watch out for signs of nicotine addiction in children, saying, "It affects their brains and their mood. It will disrupt their ability to function. It might increase their risk of developing anxiety and depression."

Just this month, the FDA authorized the marketing of 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products after extensive review.

The agency says it will be closely watching the company's marketing tactics.

Fresno County health leaders are also taking action.

They will be partnering with local organizations to host town halls to be able to educate parents and how to be able to talk to their kids about these products.

