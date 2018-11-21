WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: 3 elements to keep a balanced exercise routine

EMBED </>More Videos

Workout Wednesday: 3 elements to keep a balanced exercise routine

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy is breaking down the three basic elements of fitness training and explains why they help create a balanced routine.

There are three basic elements to fitness: aerobic activity, strength training and flexibility.

Aerobic activity works like a broom for the body it sweeps away the bad thing in your lungs and heart.

A perfect example is walking it pushes oxygen through the body clean up your system.

Strength training helps keep your bones strong and you ligament, tendons and muscle strong and durable, you will feel powerful and young.

The last component is the most avoided stretching. We tend to think it is not important because it doesn't hurt and we think no pain, no gain. That couldn't be more further from the truth.

Stretching keeps your range of motion and reduces your chance of injury.

Try and incorporate these three components and you can't go wrong.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfitnessworkout wednesdayhealth
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Why it's never too late to start exercising
Workout Wednesday: How to find the best exercise regime for you
Workout Wednesday: Shoulder exercises to improve posture, mobility and ease tension
Workout Wednesday: Self-defense tips
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Everything to know about E. coli
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
A third of U.S. parents plan to skip flu shot for kids -- their top 3 reasons
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman stabbed several times in Southeast Fresno, police searching for suspect
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
One person dead after fiery crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County
Man takes off during traffic stop, leads Fresno Police on chase
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Strong winds threaten Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloons
Local growers frustrated over romaine lettuce recall
How you can stay safe from unhealthy air
Show More
Merced and Madera doctors say more children with severe symptoms are coming in
Porterville College basketball player threatened woman with weapon, then kidnapped and raped her: Police
Tarpey Village stabbing: Father describes victim's final moments
Hugs, smiles as tenants of apartment complex get heat after months
'We all basically got played': Neighbors of Visalia paralegal
More News