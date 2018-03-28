Workout Wednesday: Exercise on the go

It is hard to stay consistent when you're at home, so try to think how difficult it can be when you're traveling. We have some stretches to show you and remember you will feel better and look better.When out of town, get your workout done first thing in the morning. Start with a walk, or a stretch, or pump some weights.The important part is to take care of your body first.You can do these exercises in your hotel room or outside, just get moving.