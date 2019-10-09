Workout Wednesday: How to get the flat stomach you've always wanted

Trying to get a flat stomach takes a lot of work.
But it doesn't mean you can't achieve it.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how you can get those "abs of steel" you have always dreamed of.
Rhonda says working on getting a flat stomach takes consistency.
She says side crunches come in different levels. The first way is taking your foot and putting it on your opposite knee. Try coming up across the body and holding it and just pull in your belly button into your spine breathing consistently and rest.
Rhonda says to start out at maybe 10,15 seconds and try to work up to about a minute.
She says to make that a little bit harder lift your opposite leg and hold it and again work up to about 10 to 15 seconds. One of the toughest ways is to lift and point that opposite leg while pulling those abs in holding it as long as you feel comfortable.
Rhonda says try and do the exercises at least four days a week.
