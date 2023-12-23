Heroes Comics closing Saturday after 34 years in northeast Fresno

A Fresno fixture is at the last chapter of its long story in the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of a local comic book store is hanging up his cape in Northeast Fresno.

Saturday marks the last day for Heroes Comics located at Shaw and Blackstone.

Owner Dave Allread announced that he was retiring back in September after being in business for the last 34 years.

Allread tells us the reality of closing up shop is starting to set in following the hectic holidays.

"I'm starting to get emotional, a little emotional about it. I've met a lot of great people here, a lot of new friends, it's been a blessing actually for all these years," said Allread.

If you're looking for some last-minute gifts, Heroes Comics did get in some new and vintage issues.

It will be open from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday.

Long-time customer Joey Martinez will be taking over the business with a new location and name, Secret Identity Comics.