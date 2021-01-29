California storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur

A section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur near the San Luis Obispo County line was washed out into the ocean following debris flow, flooding and mudslides.
California Highway Patrol officers in Monterey County shared a photo of the highway on social media.
It's unclear how long it will take to repair the roadway. In the meantime, the highway is closed, and drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
