Hwy 41 closed between Elkhorn and Excelsior in Fresno County; detours in place

Traffic between Excelsior Avenue and Elkhorn Avenue will be shut down from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Caltrans will paint a double-stripe on the roadway and place rumble strips at both ends of the five-mile stretch of road.
RIVERDALE/LATON AREA: Caltrans will be completing a maintenance project on State Route 41 between Excelsior Avenue and Elkhorn Avenue on Tuesday, January 12 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.
A detour will be in place along both Elm and Camden Avenues.
After the completion, the section of the highway will permanently transition to a no-passing zone.
The area was slated for a widening project decades ago, but the work never began. For one group, the new changes can't come soon enough.
The two-lane stretch has seen 260 accidents in the past five years. Four lives were lost along the roadway just last year.
Lawmakers say they will continue their push to move the project up as a priority. For now, the striping and added signage will serve as a temporary fix.
The next phase of the project involves the construction of a median barrier separating the lanes. That work is expected to begin next year.
