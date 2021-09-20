homicide investigation

38-year-old shot and killed at Hilmar restaurant, deputies say

When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Jasper Gray dead at the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

38-year-old shot and killed at Hilmar restaurant, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular bar in the small close-knit community of Hilmar is now the focus of a homicide investigation.

"Everybody knows everybody in Hilmar and so for this to happen, I think it's a big shock to Hilmar itself," says Merced County Sheriff Deputy Daryl Allen.

Late Sunday, The Hot Rod Diner was packed with people watching football and eating dinner.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Diner after getting reports of a shooting around 7 pm.

They found 38-year-old Jasper Gray dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say there was an argument between Gray and the person of interest -- 29-year-old Dominick Jeffery Rufo.

Deputy Allen says this was an isolated incident.

"This gentleman was the target," he said. "There wasn't anybody just walking into the building and shooting. This gentleman was the target because of that argument."

Authorities have talked to several witnesses and are still looking for more information.

The workers at Hot Rod Diner are all okay, but still reeling from the shooting.

"The bartender that was on duty, she's well aware of precautions and other things that have happened," says Lauren Seward. "Nothing that serious, but she knew exactly what to do and she made sure all the customers were safe."

Seward sends her condolences to the victim's family.

She says she wants to reassure the community that they are open for business and there's no need to be afraid.

"It's been very slow today (Monday)," she said. "We had a lot of phone calls and people concerned. It's a small community. We have tons of people that come in daily and the regulars have not come in today. I just want everyone to know it's safe here. We are open, we have taken all precautions, there is nothing to be concerned about and we look forward to seeing everyone in the future."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hilmarmerced countyhomicide investigationshots firedhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
37-year-old accused of murdering Fresno mother, her teenage son
2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Madera
2 shot and killed in east central Fresno, police say
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News