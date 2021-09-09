Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in Central CA

Local resources

FRESNO, Calif. --Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.Centro La Familia helps thousands of Fresno County residents through life-changing programs that provide support, resources, outreach and education. The organization assists families and individuals through targeted, culturally sensitive and bilingual programs that promote health and wellness, strengthen families, help victims of crime and encourage civic engagement.(559) 237-2961Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation supports the growth and development of the community by bringing together business opportunities and assisting families from low-income households through specially designed philanthropic events. Services include helping community with office space and funding.(559) 222-8705Casa de la Cultura located in Downtown Fresno promotes Latino cultural arts and education.Parent Institute for Quality Education has beenengaging, empowering and transforming familiesby providingthe knowledge and the skills to partnerwith schools and communities to ensure their children achieve their full potential.Works with the Indigenous Communities in California. CBDIO has been dedicated to implementing projects on worker's rights, which provides orientation, education, training, counseling and referrals.Fosters and encourages thriving communities where all children and families can live healthy, safe and productive lives. The organization supports the voice and active engagement of youth. Led by and working for the rights of people of color. Value inclusion and equity.This non-profit provides unconditional support, love and guidance for youth and young adults. Works to reduce unintended teen pregnancies and comprehensive sex education. Helps with mentorship and parent education.