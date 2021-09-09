Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in Central CA

Todos Unidos

FRESNO, Calif. -- This Hispanic Heritage Month, join ABC30 as we celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and tradition while examining social and cultural challenges unique to their community. "Our America: Todos Unidos" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 15, on the ABC30 Central CA streaming app and on Hulu.

Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.

Local resources


Centro La Familia

Centro La Familia helps thousands of Fresno County residents through life-changing programs that provide support, resources, outreach and education. The organization assists families and individuals through targeted, culturally sensitive and bilingual programs that promote health and wellness, strengthen families, help victims of crime and encourage civic engagement.

(559) 237-2961

Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation

Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation supports the growth and development of the community by bringing together business opportunities and assisting families from low-income households through specially designed philanthropic events. Services include helping community with office space and funding.

(559) 222-8705

Arte Americas

Casa de la Cultura located in Downtown Fresno promotes Latino cultural arts and education.

Parent Institute for Quality Education-PIQE

Parent Institute for Quality Education has beenengaging, empowering and transforming familiesby providingthe knowledge and the skills to partnerwith schools and communities to ensure their children achieve their full potential.

Centro Binacional Para El Desarrollo Indigena Oaxaqueño-CBDIO

Works with the Indigenous Communities in California. CBDIO has been dedicated to implementing projects on worker's rights, which provides orientation, education, training, counseling and referrals.

Fresno Building Healthy Communities

Fosters and encourages thriving communities where all children and families can live healthy, safe and productive lives. The organization supports the voice and active engagement of youth. Led by and working for the rights of people of color. Value inclusion and equity.

Fresno Barrios Unidos

This non-profit provides unconditional support, love and guidance for youth and young adults. Works to reduce unintended teen pregnancies and comprehensive sex education. Helps with mentorship and parent education.

National resources


Housing


  • Mercy Housing
  • Opportunity Starts at Home

    • Women


  • Latin Women's Initiative

    • Immigrant Services/Resources


  • ACLU Immigrant Services Directory
  • United We Dream
  • Grassroots Leadership
  • #Masks4Farmworkers Project


    • Employment


  • LatPro
  • Workplace equity: Council for Latino Workplace Equity
  • Economic equity: National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders

    • Domestic Abuse


  • Esperanza United

    • Education


  • LULAC National Education Service Centers
  • Hispanic Scholarship Fund
  • Latinos for Education

    • Advocacy/Civil Rights


  • Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund
  • UnidosUS


    • Health


  • National Alliance for Hispanic Health

    • Mental Health


  • American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry
  • Therapy for Latinx
  • National Hispanic and Latino Mental Health Technology Transfer Center Network
  • Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

    • Family Services


  • National Association for Hispanic Elderly (Asociación Nacional Pro Personas Mayores)

    • Culture


  • The Hispanic Institute
  • Hispanic Heritage Foundation
  • Latino Film Institute
  • Youth Cinema Project

    • Voting/Civic Leadership


  • Voto Latino
  • Hispanic Research Center
